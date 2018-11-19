Doncaster Rovers: Wimbledon win was ideal preparation for Chorley replay says Danny Andrew

Danny Andrew says the win over AFC Wimbledon was the ideal warm-up for Doncaster Rovers’ FA Cup replay with Chorley on Tuesday night.

Rovers showed tremendous patience and composure in the second half as their attacks were rebuffed by a resolute Wimbledon side until finally breaking the deadlock through Tommy Rowe’s late strike.

And Andrew believes Rovers may be forced to battle through frustration yet again when they host sixth tier outfit Chorley, whom they struggled to break down in the original tie.

“It could be similar for us,” Andrew said.

“Wimbledon went 1-0 up and we had to break them down. At 1-1 in the second half they were probably looking more for the draw than going on for the winner.

“That's what it might be on Tuesday.

“They might be holding out for as long as they can and we don't know what their tactics are.

“We're going to have to be able to break teams down and we'll have to do it on Tuesday and I'm pretty sure we will.”

The left back says Rovers will be under no illusions about what to expect from Chorley in the replay after their experiences in the 2-2 draw earlier this month.

He said: “It was a good experience for this game.

“We didn't know much about them, with them being in a lower league.

“Now we know what we're going to get from them.

“They're going to fight to get into the next round as much as we will.

“They’re going to be bang up for it after playing well at their place.

“We know we’ve got to be bang on our game, irrespective of the leagues.

“We know we're going to have to be on our form.

“If we get the performance, we should win. If we don’t get it, we need to make sure we win any way.”

Rovers are likely to be without striker Mallik Wilks who suffered a severe deadleg in Saturday’s win over Wimbledon.

Boss Grant McCann will also not be able to call upon new signing Shaun Cummings. Competition rules state that players signed after the date of an original tie are ineligible to feature in a potential replay.