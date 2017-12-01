Doncaster Rovers: Will Darren Ferguson select a full strength side against Scunthorpe in the FA Cup?

Darren Ferguson says he is entering the stage of the season where he needs his whole squad to play their part.

But he has promised to field a full strength team in Sunday’s FA Cup second round clash at home to Scunthorpe United (2pm).

Doncaster and an in-form Iron will meet for the third time in less than three months at the Keepmoat Stadium.

And Ferguson says Rovers will be going all out for a place in Monday’s coveted third round draw.

“Beestin’s pushing for a start, Mandeville came in on Tuesday night and did fine, and I like Mason and Whiteman in midfield,” said Ferguson following Tuesday night’s Checkatrade Trophy exit at Rochdale.

“At this time of the season I have to utilize the whole squad.

“This is the really tough period, the next couple of months, where you have to grind right through it. It’s a tough period this for everyone.

“But it’ll be the strongest team I can play on Sunday.

“We’ve got the carrot of the third round, and we’ve seen what can happen in the other cup when we got Arsenal.

“I’ll treat it like any other game.”