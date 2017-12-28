Doncaster Rovers: Will any new faces arrive in January?

Darren Ferguson has not ruled out the prospect of bolstering his Doncaster Rovers squad with some fresh faces during the January transfer window.

But he has suggested that players might have to leave the club before any new recruits are brought in.

Rovers are currently in talks with Chelsea about a permanent deal for on-loan midfielder Jordan Houghton.

They are also keen to resolve the futures of Ben Whiteman, Rodney Kongolo and Harry Toffolo, whose loan deals at the Keepmoat Stadium expire next week.

Toffolo has returned to parent club Norwich City with a foot injury and Ferguson may have to look elsewhere for left back cover.

But when asked by the Free Press if there was room to bring in more new faces next month he erred on the side of caution.

“If it’s the right ones,” he said.

“There’s not a massive amount but there’s a possibility that if we manoeuvre it in the right way within the squad we can do something.

“It has to be the right one that’s going to improve us.”

Will Longbottom is among a group of fringe players that Ferguson is happy to let go out on loan.