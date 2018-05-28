Doncaster Rovers: Why released defender believes Rovers will be a stronger force next season

Mathieu Baudry predicts the Doncaster Rovers squad will be a much more confident bunch as they look to progress next season.

The departing defender believes his former team mates should have no fear after experiencing a year in League One.

Baudry – who has been released at the end of his contract – admits there will have been doubt in the minds of some players as they approached the challenge of the third tier following promotion from League Two.

But he is confident those doubts will now have been washed away.

“We were a young team coming into a new division,” he told The Star.

“Even me, I had not been in League One for a couple of seasons.

“At the start, when you play against certain teams you might not think you can beat them.

“But after the first half of the season when you beat a few teams or out-play a few teams it gives you more confidence for the other games.

“I think that will be massive for next season – to know that when you play against these teams that you have nothing to fear.

“You will realise that if you’re on your game you can win it.

“That is the belief you need to get.”

Baudry believes belief was a factor in Rovers’ up-and-down campaign.

While he also points to injuries harming their fortunes, the Frenchman saw signs in performances that improvement has started well in advance of next season.

“We were unlucky with a few injuries,” he said.

“I know every team has injuries but we had them to players who could have been a big part of the team.

“But I do think the main thing has been the belief.

“This year has been a big learning curve for the young lads.

“And probably in a lot of games in the second half of the season they showed a lot of promise for next season.

“Players have improved massively and it looks good for the next few seasons.”