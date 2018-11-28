Doncaster Rovers: Why Grant McCann was delighted for John Marquis following Blackpool win

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann shone a light on the ‘unnoticed’ work of John Marquis after Tuesday night’s win over Blackpool.

Marquis scored his first league goal for six games to seal a 2-0 victory against the Tangerines.

McCann admitted afterwards that the 26-year-old striker needed a confidence boost but said the Londoner should not be judged on goals alone.

Marquis has scored 53 goals in 123 appearances for Rovers since joining on a free transfer in the summer of 2016.

He has cut something of a frustrated figure over recent weeks and gestured angrily to Rovers fans after scoring against Chorley in the FA Cup last week.

“I was really pleased for John because the work he puts in sometimes goes unnoticed,” said McCann.

“He sets the tone for us with his aggressiveness in terms of his pressing and his reactions.

“He needed that [goal] and I was delighted for him. It was a great finish with his left foot.

“It’ll give him a lot more confidence.

“That’s 12 goals he’s got now. That’s not to be sniffed at.

“How many goals did he finish on last season? 14 or 15?

“We’re not even into December yet and he’s got 12. He’s in a great place.”

At the other end of the pitch, Rovers’ clean sheet against Blackpool was their first in 15 league games.

They take a break from the league this weekend to face Charlton Athletic, where they lost in disappointing fashion earlier this month, in the second round of the FA Cup.

“We’ve taken six points from the last two home games and it’s a clean sheet too,” said McCann.

“I’m delighted for the back four, Lawsy and the whole team really.

“Now we can build on that and hopefully get a good disciplined performance this weekend – one better than the last time we were at Charlton.

“Hopefully we can give them a better game.”