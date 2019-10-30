Doncaster Rovers: Why Alfie May is enjoying his wingman duties

Alfie May

The 26-year-old arrived at Doncaster Rovers in January 2017 as a prolific goalscorer in non-league.

But the forward has been employed out wide in Darren Moore’s 4-2-3-1 formation – and May says he is benefiting from a change.

“It has been completely new,” he told The Star.

“I spoke to the gaffer the other week and he said he sees me playing in the number ten position and things like that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s different to what I’m used to but I’m really enjoying it. I’m getting more touches and I think it’s really helping me as a player.

“Obviously I got my first league goal of the season at Southend last week and hopefully I can get some more and carry on playing.”

May followed up his goal at Roots Hall by scoring, albeit in fortuitous fashion, in Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in the Leasing.com Trophy.

He has found the net three times this term and wants to beat the 11 he scored last season.

But May now has more than goals on his mind.

“You look at Copps and how many assists he gets,” he said. “That’s what I wanted to add to my game.

“Obviously everyone loves scoring goals but trying to do something for the team to win – that’s the most important thing.

“So if I cross the ball and we score and win the game, that’s a big thing. I want to get more assists and improve my crossing.

“I didn’t think I had that in my game when I first came here.

“I used to just pass the ball back but now I get it and the gaffer says ‘put the ball in the box’.