Doncaster Rovers: Where Ben Whiteman feels the success so far this season has come from

Ben Whiteman

Rovers remain unbeaten in League One this season following a brilliant come-from-behind win over neighbours Rotherham United last weekend.

Their campaign so far has been characterised by superb resolve and fighting spirit, having gone behind in all except one fixture.

Skipper Whiteman believes the character of the side has been key to the positive start to life under Darren Moore.

And he says – after a summer which saw a major overhaul of the squad – that bringing in players who fit in both on and off the pitch has helped drive that.

"I think it's the personality of the lads that have come in," he told the Free Press.

"The core has remained. Obviously Copps [James Coppinger] is going to be here forever,

"The lads that have stayed are good personalities, like those the manager has brought in.

"I think it's a massive part of the game. We all get on together."I think it's shown on the pitch.

"We're getting beat but we never feel out of the game.

"It showed on Saturday. We were the best team anyway but I think we deserved to win it by a few more.”

Rovers have shown tremendous fighting spirit so far this season and have not been fazed by conceding the first goal.

The changes to personnel in the summer saw a youthful squad grow even more so.

But Whiteman does not see that as a bad thing, with the youthful exuberance helping develop the fearlessness of the side as a whole.

"I think it's down to the youthfulness." he said.

"I think they come in and they're very raw and that's an outstanding quality to have.

"It was the same last year with Herbie and Mallik.

"They've got to have the right personality. There's no point a player coming in with all the ability in the world if his attitude is not right. It shows.