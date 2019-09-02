Doncaster Rovers: What to expect on transfer deadline day

Doncaster Rovers

It is an unusual position in which Rovers find themselves, with deadline days typically quiet affairs at the club.

But the hunt for a striker in particular has taken Darren Moore’s business right down to the wire.

So, how will this day play out for Rovers?

WHEN DOES THE WINDOW CLOSE?

Transfers must have reached an advanced stage by 5pm. The EFL must have been informed of any deals in the offing by that time in the form of a deal sheet, which would buy clubs more time if necessary.

CAN BUSINESS STILL BE DONE AFTER TODAY?

Clubs are still able to sign free agents following the closing of the transfer window.

WHAT ARE ROVERS LOOKING TO DO?

Striker. Striker. Striker.

There is one priority for Moore today and that is a forward, and ideally and experienced one at that.

The Rovers boss has been looking to sign a replacement for John Marquis since his departure at the start of August and has been frustrated in his attempts so far.

With time rapidly running out, Rovers are focusing the vast majority of their energies on signing a striker.

Moore admitted he will be keeping eyes and ears out for signings in other positions, with defensive and midfield cover the ideals.

But he will not let that detract from the primary focus on a forward.

WHY HAVE THEY NOT SIGNED A STRIKER ALREADY?

Moore has pointed to several factors as to why the hunt for a forward has yet to be successful.

Targets have gone elsewhere, clubs have changed their minds on letting players out or negotiations have not progressed. Clubs’ progression in the Carabao Cup has also affected things, with fringe players suddenly growing in importance.

As Moore himself has said, it has not been for the want of trying.

WORD FROM THE MANAGER

Moore will hold his pre-match press conference for the Lincoln City game in the Leasing.com Trophy just after lunch today.

With no disrespect to the competition, it is fair to say the topic of conversation will largely centre on transfer business rather than the game itself.