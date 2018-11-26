Doncaster Rovers: What Grant McCann feels is the last piece of the jigsaw for his side

Grant McCann believes play in the final third is the one aspect of Doncaster Rovers’ play that still needs to click into place.

Though Rovers have netted 45 goals in 26 matches so far this season, they arguably should have scored plenty more and would have had a greater number of points in League One had they done so.

With defensive vulnerabilities eased in recent matches and midfield creativity strong throughout the campaign, the spotlight on attacking areas is only intensifying.

And McCann says his players must begin to score more chances than they miss – starting on Tuesday night against Blackpool.

“There's more to come,” McCann said. “We've got 45 goals in 26 games. We're averaging nearly two per game.

“But there's more and everyone can see that.

“We'll be trying our best to make sure there is.

“To play in our front three must be a pleasure.

“Not only do the lads in there work so hard for the team, they get so many chances for themselves.

“They will always create chances for each other, or the midfield or full backs will create for them.

“We're always going to create chances but it's just about being clinical, and taking more chances than we don't.”

Rovers welcome to the Keepmoat a Blackpool side looking for a sixth straight win in all competitions.

And McCann says his side will have to once again handle the physical side of the game well, as they did in last weekend’s draw at Barnsley.

He said: “They’ve got some good experience in the team and some bigger lads – a bigger team than Barnsley actually. There’s probably four or five lads at six foot four or five.

“It’s going to be a test on everything we do.

“We’ve got to make sure we keep performing as we have done over the last three or four games.

“Playing on the front foot, going to try to cause them problems.

“Especially at home, we want to turn this place into a fortress until the end of the season.”