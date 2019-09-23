Doncaster Rovers: What Darren Moore believes has been a key factor to the strong start
Darren Moore is full of praise for the manner in which his Doncaster Rovers squad have embraced his ideas.
Rovers are enjoying an impressive start to life under Moore’s reign, having lost just once in League One so far this season while turning in excellent, attack-minded performances each week.
And Moore is convinced the belief the players have shown in his methods has been key to them grasping the ideas quickly.
“They have done a really good job,” Moore said.
“They’ve had a firm belief in what we've been trying to do here.
“I think it’s a style and belief that them as footballers would want I think and I’m hoping they're enjoying it.
“We're by far not the finished article, individually or collectively, and we work to try to improve them on both bases. They’ve got to improve individually and collectively as a group.
“I just feel that the environment is good. Hopefully there is a challenging environment for them to get their teeth stuck into every single day.
“The games present tough barriers and hopefully they are, in terms of us wanting to get through them together."
Rovers’ U23 side begin their Premier League Cup campaign with a group game against their Portsmouth counterparts at the Keepmoat with a 7pm kick-off.