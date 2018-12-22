Doncaster Rovers: We would not have deserved to beat Oxford United admits Grant McCann

He may have been thoroughly disappointing at seeing his Doncaster Rovers side concede a 97th minute equaliser but Grant McCann believes they would not have deserved to have beaten Oxford United.

Alfie May slammed in a shot from close range on 90 minutes to put Rovers on course for a dramatic win in a game in which they had largely been second best.

But there was more drama to come as Josh Ruffels curled in seven minutes later to give Oxford a share of the spoils.

“Credit to the boys because they stuck to the plan and we ended up getting a goal,” McCann said.

“Whether we deserved it or not – I don’t think we did.

"But we took the one chance we had so we showed some ruthlessness.

"Then we just switched off and Ruffels scores, swinging it off the post.

"It's the first time it's happened to us this season. Maybe we thought the game was won and that was the frustrating thing.

"I've said to the group not to let it dent their confidence or stop their momentum and we'll go again."

McCann chose to praise opponents Oxford rather than criticising his own players, declaring Karl Robinson’s side the best to have visited the Keepmoat this season.

"I knew Oxford were a good team, they're the best team we've played at home this season," he said.

"I won't criticise my boys because Oxford were really good. The boys tried to do what they do normally but it didn't come off.”