Doncaster Rovers are up for cup and ready to meet Premier League Crystal Palace with the full force of their attacking might as they chase a piece of club history.

Boss Grant McCann insists a change in approach to try to contain top flight opposition at the Keepmoat on Sunday would be madness.

And, as they look to reach the FA Cup quarter finals for the first time in the club’s history, McCann will send his team out the way he always does – with attacking intentions.

“We won't change the way we play,” McCann said. “We will play our game.

“If it'’s good enough it’s good enough. If it’s not, it's not.

“I’d be mad to try to sit behind the ball against Cystal Palace and let them have the ball.

“They’re Premier League players. Although I’d probably be mad pressing them as well.

“Who knows? We’ll see.

“It's a game we can go and give everything we have.

“If it’s good enough, then great. If it’s not, at least we gave it a good go.”

Rovers are playing with tremendous confidence currently and extended their advantage inside League One’s top six to four points with a comfortable 3-0 triumph over Southend United on Tuesday.

While McCann had consistently played down Sunday’s tie with Palace and ensured the focus was firmly on the task of winning promotion, he admitted after the win the magnitude on this weekend’s occasions.

He said: “As much as I’ve played down this Crystal Palace game and I’ve tried to play it down a lot to everyone, it’s a huge game for this football club.

“We want to keep up that momentum and the confidence and the way the boys can quickly move onto the next one.

“It’s going to be an unbelievable occasion.

“A sold-out Keepmoat, in front of 14 to 15,000 fans. We want to be playing in front of that every week here and the only way to do that is to get promoted.

“We’re on the right track. No one is getting carried away and now everyone is looking forward to Palace.”

I think the club have been brilliant in terms of the pricing. I think if they doubled the price of the tickets they’d still sell out. I think they’ve shown loyalty to the fans, that they want a full house here. We want you to support us and try to get us over the line. I think eveyrone realises what we're against. We’re against one of the best, a Premier LEague team, a manager who has managed Engliand, one of the best managers this country has ever produced.