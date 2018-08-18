Doncaster Rovers: ‘We weren’t good enough today’ - Grant McCann reacts to Burton defeat

Grant McCann thought Burton Albion were worthy winners as Doncaster Rovers’ perfect start to the season ended with a 1-0 defeat at the Pirelli Stadium.

Rovers started slowly but grew into the game and had more attempts on goal than the Brewers.

But Liam Boyce scored the only goal in the 47th minute to condemn Rovers to their first defeat under McCann.

“We’re disappointed,” said McCann.

“When we play well, I’ll tell you.

“Today I thought we were disappointing.

“But on the whole it’s been a decent start, with three wins from four games.

“It’ll be a good test of character now for the next three games. We’ve got three home games coming up, two in the league and one in the cup, and we want to respond in the right fashion.

“I’ve got no complaints with the result, I thought Burton deserved to win the game.

“We weren’t good enough today. We looked very lethargic and low on energy. We didn’t move the ball as quick as we can.

“We knew Burton were going to sit deep against us because they’re an experienced team so you have to move the ball quickly and with a purpose. We didn’t today.

“But they’re a good group of players in there. They’re hurting just as much as I’m sure the fans are and I am. We need to respond very quickly.”