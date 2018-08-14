Doncaster Rovers: We've still not got our ruthless edge insists demanding Grant McCann

They may have a 100 per cent record so far this term but Doncaster Rovers still have not found their ruthless edge according to boss Grant McCann.

Rovers followed up back-to-back league wins with a comfortable 2-1 triumph over bitter rivals Scunthorpe United in the Carabao Cup.

And despite netting eight goals in three games, McCann believes his side should have scored plenty more.

"I thought we controlled it from start to finish and some of the general play building into attacks was outstanding," McCann said.

"It should have been six or seven to be honest.

"I told the boys straight after that I'm not going to let up until we find that ruthless edge.

"We still haven't got it.

"We're still miles away from it.

"So although we've won and scored eight goals in three games I want more.

"And we should have had more.

"All in all, I thought the whole performance was outstanding."

McCann is not a manager who likes to focus on individual performances but he could not help but praise full backs Danny Andrew and Niall Mason who combined superbly for the second goal at Glanford Park.

"There were some top class individual performances," he said.

"I thought the full backs were outstanding.

"I've been, probably not critical of them, but demanding more.

"And they delivered that tonight.

"Danny had a lot of chances so I was delighted with the goal.

"I was delighted with the cross from Niall and that Danny was in the position he was at the back post to seal the game for us."

