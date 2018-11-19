Match-winner Tommy Rowe wants Doncaster Rovers to move through the gears again after firing them to victory over AFC Wimbledon.

Rowe returned from two months out with a hamstring problem to come off the bench and score a late winner in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over the Dons.

The captain’s impressive strike earned Doncaster their first win in seven games in all competitions.

“I think we've got to pick up the performance levels,” said Rowe.

“We've had such a high standard for a long time and everyone is now expecting that.

“You can't go through a full season playing that high because we play such a high impact pressing game, it's difficult.

“We've got the quality in this team to go again and we're not far from it. We just need to go again.”

Rowe had been pencilled in for a reserve team game this week but could now feature in tomorrow’s FA Cup first round replay at home to Chorley.

“It was just great to get on the pitch first and foremost. It's been a long ten weeks,” he said.

“I'm delighted with the result and delighted with the togetherness of the lads.

“It was one of the those games where you could tell it was going to be a tight affair. There will be games we won't play fluently but we need to stay in the game, be dogged and get the result.

“We've got players in the squad who come on from the bench and get goals.”

Mallik Wilks will be assessed after suffering a dead leg.