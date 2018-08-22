Doncaster Rovers: ‘We rode it out’ - Grant McCann reacts to stalemate with Shrewsbury Town

Grant McCann is eager to see a 90-minute performance from his Doncaster Rovers team.

Rovers had to settle for a goalless draw against a spirited Shrewsbury Town outfit last night.

McCann acknowledged that the visitors wrestled back control of the game in the second period but was satisfied, in the main, with what he saw from his own players.

But he wants more.

“I thought we controlled the game for 60 minutes,” said McCann.

“Shrewsbury had a good spell for 25-30 minutes.

“We got a bit disjointed. The midfield didn’t get out to the ball as much as they could.

“Herbie Kane was carrying a knock, which didn’t help. He got a dead leg in the first half but he wanted to carry on.

“The front three became disengaged with the midfield and that just let Shrewsbury get a foothold in the game.

“We did well to ride it out.

“We’re striving for a full 90-minute performance where we are in control of the whole game but a team’s always going to have a spell against you.

“We rode it out and we didn’t concede but in that spell we didn’t look like scoring either.

“It was always going to be a difficult game on the back of the defeat on Saturday but I thought the boys responded quite well for 60 minutes and controlled the game and the tempo without really threatening too much.

“We take the point and move on.”

McCann admitted his side were fortunate not to concede a first half penalty when Andy Butler brought down Shaun Whalley.

“I thought the referee was very average for both teams,” he said.

“I thought he lost control in the first half.

“I think we could have had a penalty for a foul on Mallik Wilks too.”

Joe Wright came off late in the second half with concussion and will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s home game with Portsmouth.