Doncaster Rovers: We’re just an average side when we’re not on it warns Grant McCann

Grant McCann has warned his Doncaster Rovers they are only an average side when they are not firing on all cylinders.

The Rovers boss pulled no punches with his squad as he looks to ensure they deliver over the final ten games of the season.

Grant McCann

Rovers enter the run-in with a one point cushion in sixth place while still holding a game in hand over their rivals for a top six finish.

It is a position they are somewhat fortunate to have retained in recent weeks after picking up only three points from the last 15 available.

And, as they prepare to host second placed Barnsley on Friday night, McCann has warned his players there can be no more average performances if they are to extend their campaign into the play-offs.

"What was good at Blackpool was the energy we played at," McCann said.

"It was the positions of Tommy Rowe and Ali Crawford, the pressing of the front three, the energy Danny Andrew brought back to his game bombing past people and the energy Matty Blair plays at.

"That's what we've been about all season.

"I told the boys that if they want to step off that, we're just average.

"We're an average League One team but when we play with that energy and verve, we're one of the best."

One thing McCann is confident of is that his players will deliver a performance against a Barnsley side seemingly destined for automatic promotion back to the Championship.

Rovers have performed well against their rivals in the promotion race this season, losing only to Sunderland and Charlton Athletic from the nine games so far against top seven opposition, with two wins in that run.

"I'm not sure about the points we've picked up but the performances, we've done well against the top six," McCann said.

"It's another big test for us.

"They've got good energy in their team, good legs. They work hard and they've got a certain way of playing that we know all about.

"There's areas where we think we can hurt them and expose them.

"I'm sure they're saying the same thing about us."