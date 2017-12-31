Doncaster Rovers: We'll have to be our best yet to get anything from Peterborough, insists Ferguson

Doncaster Rovers will have to turn in their best performance of the festive period if they are to continue their excellent run of form against Peterborough United.

That is the verdict of boss Darren Ferguson as Rovers prepare to travel to his former club on New Year's Day, having climbed to tenth in League One on the back of three wins in seven days.

While taking anything from London Road would cap a remarkable quick-fire run for Rovers, Ferguson insists he only has victory on his mind for Monday.

"Out of the four games we're probably going to have to give our best performance to get anything from there," he said.

"We go there to win the game though. There's no way I'd go there to draw.

"We'll try to win the game.

"Peterborough have got real obvious strengths in personnel.

"And they've been in good form themselves recently.

"We're going to go there to try to win.

"There's certain things we'll have to be good at. If we're not, it's going to cause us problems.

"I've been delighted with the players over this run. They're looking confident and are in a good place."

Ferguson managed Peterborough in more than 350 games over two spells, winning promotion three times with Posh.

And he says London Road is a place from which he will always have good memories.

"I'm looking forward to going back," he said.

"I started my management career there and generally it went fine.

"There's some people there like the chairman who I'll see.

"But once the game starts we go there to defeat them.

"It was a real cagey game when they came to us.

"Both teams have slightly changed since then."

Ferguson will check on the health of his squad after a bout of illness swept through the camp before Friday's victory over Rochdale.

Rodney Kongolo and Alfie Beestin both missed the game due to the illness while a planned training session on Saturday was cancelled in a bid to prevent the further spread.

Alfie May and Mathieu Baudry both played through illness against Rochdale.