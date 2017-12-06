Doncaster Rovers: We learned from what we saw insists Tommy Rowe

Tommy Rowe insists it was a case of learning from experience for Doncaster Rovers ahead of their superb win over Scunthorpe United.

Rovers turned in one of their best performances of the campaign so far after starting the FA Cup tie firmly on the front foot.

Midfielder Rowe – who scored twice in the 3-0 win – said being on the receiving end of a high intensity start to a game the previous week against MK Dons the previous week showed Rovers just what they needed to do.

“I think we got a taste of it the previous Saturday,” he said.

“It’s all about the progression and it’s the way this team is going at the minute.

“Hopefully we can get more performances like this rather than the old way.

“It was more like the way we want to play. We’re used to this and used to pressing.

“The manager highlighted it in his talk after the game.

“That was one of the best performances of the season in the way we want to play for the team, the fans and the manager.

“The manager was delighted, the players were delighted.

“But can we improve now? Starting tomorrow can we get even better?

“We just need to keep progressing and I think we’ll get there.”