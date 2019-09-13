Doncaster Rovers: 'We know exactly what the goal is this season' says Jon Taylor
Boss Darren Moore may be remaining tight-lipped on the aspirations for Doncaster Rovers this season but forward Jon Taylor says the squad know exactly what the ultimate goal is.
When Rovers recruited their new manager in the summer, they did so with prospective candidates understanding the aim was to make a strong challenge for a top six finish this season.
Moore however has been reluctant to speak of any specific targets, preferring to take the campaign one step at a time.
While Taylor admits there has been no official talk of chasing promotion, the Rovers squad are focused on pushing for just that this season.
“The lads subconsciously know that promotion is the aim,” Taylor said.
“We don’t really speak about it with the stuff we speak about every single day.
“It was early days.
“When we were having a warm-up the other day it was said that if we win our games in hand then we’d be top of the league.
“It’s not something we’ll talk about all the time.
“We know the aim and every day we demand off each other that we work hard. There’ll be no one dropping.
“We keep everything going. We know that there will be dips along the season but if we keep everything right then definitely promotion is the aim.”
Rovers are four points off the top of the table having played two games fewer than most of their rivals above them due to the postponement of the trip to Bolton Wanderers and the expulsion of Bury from the EFL.