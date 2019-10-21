Doncaster Rovers to visit League One rivals in FA Cup
Doncaster Rovers have been drawn away at League One rivals AFC Wimbledon in the first round of the FA Cup.
It will be the first time the two sides have ever met in cup action, with the tie set to take place on the weekend of November 8.
The Dons currently sit 21st in League One but have won their last three matches, including a 1-0 triumph over Portsmouth last weekend.
Rovers have won just one of their six away games against Wimbledon.
The FA Cup was a happy hunting ground for Rovers last season as they reached the fifth round for the first time in 63 years.
Isthmian League side Chichester City received a bye to the second round after being pulled out of the draw last. Bury’s expulsion from league football left the draw one team short with the decision taken to award one team a bye.
Draw in full:
Ipswich v Lincoln
Oxford City v Solihull Moors
Crawley v Scunthorpe
Harrogate Town v Portsmouth
Colchester v Coventry
Sunderland v Gillingham
Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle
Bolton v Plymouth
York v Altrincham
Chesterfield/Wrexham v Rochdale
Maidstone United v Torquay
Leyton Orient v Maldon and Tiptree
Chippenham Town v Northampton
Haringey/Yeovil v Hartlepool
Cambridge United v Exeter City
Whitby/Stourbridge v Welling/Eastleigh
Salford v Burton Albion
Forest Green Rovers v Sutton/Billericay
Bristol Rovers v Bromley
Ebbsfleet/Woking v Notts County
Walsall v Darlington
Nantwich v AFC Fylde
AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster
Hayes and Yeading/Poole v Oxford United
Shrewsbury v Bradford
Grimsby v Newport County
Gateshead v Oldham
Mansfield v Chorley
Dover v Southend
Tranmere v Wycombe
Carshalton v Boston
Cheltenham v Swindon
Accrington v Crewe
Potters Bar/Barnet v Fleetwood
Macclesfield v Kingstonian
Maidenhead/Wealdstone v Rotherham
Blackpool v Morecambe
MK Dons v Port Vale
Stevenage v Peterborough
Bye: Chichester