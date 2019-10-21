Doncaster Rovers to visit League One rivals in FA Cup

Doncaster Rovers have been drawn away at League One rivals AFC Wimbledon in the first round of the FA Cup.

By Liam Hoden
Monday, 21st October 2019, 6:54 pm
Updated Monday, 21st October 2019, 7:50 pm
FA Cup first round draw

It will be the first time the two sides have ever met in cup action, with the tie set to take place on the weekend of November 8.

The Dons currently sit 21st in League One but have won their last three matches, including a 1-0 triumph over Portsmouth last weekend.

Rovers have won just one of their six away games against Wimbledon.

The FA Cup was a happy hunting ground for Rovers last season as they reached the fifth round for the first time in 63 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Isthmian League side Chichester City received a bye to the second round after being pulled out of the draw last. Bury’s expulsion from league football left the draw one team short with the decision taken to award one team a bye.

Draw in full:

Ipswich v Lincoln

Oxford City v Solihull Moors

Crawley v Scunthorpe

Harrogate Town v Portsmouth

Colchester v Coventry

Sunderland v Gillingham

Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle

Bolton v Plymouth

York v Altrincham

Chesterfield/Wrexham v Rochdale

Maidstone United v Torquay

Leyton Orient v Maldon and Tiptree

Chippenham Town v Northampton

Haringey/Yeovil v Hartlepool

Cambridge United v Exeter City

Whitby/Stourbridge v Welling/Eastleigh

Salford v Burton Albion

Forest Green Rovers v Sutton/Billericay

Bristol Rovers v Bromley

Ebbsfleet/Woking v Notts County

Walsall v Darlington

Nantwich v AFC Fylde

AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster

Hayes and Yeading/Poole v Oxford United

Shrewsbury v Bradford

Grimsby v Newport County

Gateshead v Oldham

Mansfield v Chorley

Dover v Southend

Tranmere v Wycombe

Carshalton v Boston

Cheltenham v Swindon

Accrington v Crewe

Potters Bar/Barnet v Fleetwood

Macclesfield v Kingstonian

Maidenhead/Wealdstone v Rotherham

Blackpool v Morecambe

MK Dons v Port Vale

Stevenage v Peterborough

Bye: Chichester