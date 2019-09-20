Doncaster Rovers v Peterborough United: 'It'll still be competitive but not like last year' - opposition view

Darren Ferguson

It brings with it the return of familiar faces Darren Ferguson and Niall Mason, who are enjoying a purple patch with Posh flying over the last few weeks.

We spoke to Alan Swann of the Peterborough Telegraph to get the lowdown on Ferguson's side.

Q: It was a slow start for Posh but they're absolutely flying now. What has clicked?

AS: Darren Ferguson's change of formation from 4-4-2 to a midfield diamond after the first one and half games was the catalyst. The players he has are far better suited to a system he loves.

Q: I imagine promotion will be the aim this season?

AS: Automatic promotion is the stated aim. Splashing out a club record £1.3 million on a striker in the summer made that clear.

Q: How has Darren Ferguson been viewed during his third spell at the club?

AS: Ferguson could fail and he'd still be a club legend. The fans love his commitment to attacking and entertaining football.

Obviously the way things have been going lately has just strengthened his popularity. He's not Steve Evans either which helps.

Q: What system and style of play does Ferguson favour nowadays?

AS: He started the season trying to play veteran George Boyd as one of a two-man midfield and it flopped. The diamond is back and the players are loving it.

Q: Who are the danger men?

AS: Ivan Toney, Mo Eisa and Marcus Maddison have scored 17 of our 18 League One goals ahead of Tranmere game.

Maddison is the key though. He's been given a floating role behind the other two and he's been causing carnage. He was League One's August player of the month.

Q: This seems to have developed into somewhat of a rivalry over the last couple of years. Do you expect the feistiness to continue?

AS: I would imagine it will be competitive as both sides have an eye on promotion, but I don't expect to see a repeat of the scenes from the fixture last season.

The main protagonists are gone (McCann, Wilks, Smith, Boyeson) and Ferguson is very relaxed character these days.