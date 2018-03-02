Doncaster Rovers v Bury postponed on safety grounds

Doncaster Rovers’ League One clash at home to Bury tomorrow has been postponed on safety grounds.

The Keepmoat Stadium passed a pitch inspection held early on Friday afternoon but discussions between the safety advisory group, South Yorkshire Police and the EFL led to the game being called off.

Club Doncaster staff had worked throughout Thursday and Friday to clear the Club Doncaster Sports Village car parks and inner ring road, as well as clear snow and ice from within the stadium itself.

Club Doncaster’s head of operations Marie Hepburn said: “I’d like to thank all the staff who have been out doing everything they can to get the game ahead, with people from every department within the club willing to put in time and effort to clear the stadium site and pitch.

“Unfortunately, despite all that work, we simply couldn’t guarantee the safety of everyone attending which is the top priority for us. There is further adverse weather forecast overnight and on Saturday morning, and we were only left with one option.”

Rovers will return to action at Southend on March 10.