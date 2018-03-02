Doncaster Rovers v Bury: ‘No one can have any complaints if we leave everything out there’

Whatever was said behind closed doors after the Walsall defeat has had an effect.

Putting the contrasting results to one side, Doncaster Rovers’ sheer work ethic in the games against Fleetwood Town and Rotherham United has been commendable.

And ahead of this weekend’s visit of lowly Bury to the Keepmoat Stadium, boss Darren Ferguson has demanded the same intensity and application.

“We have to keep that going,” he told the Free Press. “That’s the bare minimum I want off them, I’ve told them that.

“If we get that it gives us a far better chance of winning games, there’s no doubt about it.

“I think the evidence of the last three games will suggest that, including the Walsall match.

“We need that as a bare minimum. As long as I see that, as long as they give me that, and the fans that, and each other that, I don’t think anyone can complain.

“Even on Saturday everyone is so disappointed with the way we lost the game but I don’t think the fans would say that they didn’t leave everything out on that pitch.

“There was no doubt that they did.”

Bury arrive in South Yorkshire eight points adrift of safety but with a ray of hope following the appointment of Ryan Lowe as player manager.

Chris Lucketti was sacked in January following an eight-game losing streak. Lee Clark lost his job after Rovers’ 1-0 win at Gigg Lane in October.

“They’ve changed manager twice this season and they’re on a decent run,” said Ferguson.

“They’ve only lost one in seven, they’ve picked up a wee bit of form. They’re obviously in a bad position in the league.

“I watched the Gillingham game from Saturday [Bury won 2-1] and their forwards are a handful. We need to be aware of that.

“[George] Miller, who plays up front, is a good runner. [Jay] O’Shea plays off the front and they’ve got two good wide players in [Zeli] Ismail and [Harry] Bunn.

“Danny Mayor is a very good player that could come into the team and [James] Hanson gives them something different.

“Their forwards are decent at this level so we have to contain them but obviously we feel that we have to get after them as well.”