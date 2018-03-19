Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City: Simon Grayson has nothing to prove in League One - Darren Ferguson

Darren Ferguson says opposite number Simon Grayson has nothing to prove in League One.

The new Bradford City boss is searching for his first victory in charge of the Bantams in tonight’s Sky-televised clash at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Grayson was sacked by Championship strugglers Sunderland in October after just four months in the Stadium of Light hot seat.

The 48-year-old guided each of his previous clubs - Blackpool, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Preston North End - to promotion to the Championship.

“In this league he has an outstanding record and I don’t think he has got a point to prove in League One,” said Ferguson.

“He’s a very experienced manager and has had good success.

“This Sunderland job, as everyone has seen, is an extremely difficult job.

“Someone will get it right one day but it’s proving to be a very difficult job for anyone.

“I don’t think Simon will feel he’s got anything to prove and he’s gone to a club that is a very good football club with a great fan base.

“He’s got good people behind him and I don’t think there are many other League One clubs he would’ve stepped into at the moment.”

City drew at Charlton in Grayson’s first game and have since lost 1-0 to Plymouth and Wigan.

“I went to the Wigan game on Wednesday night and it was a very close game,” said Ferguson.

“Wigan won it in the last minute but they’ve got a competitive team, they’ve got a good blend of experience and youth.

“It’ll be a tough game, a bit of a derby, they’ll bring a good suppport, it’s a game I’m looking forward to and so are the players.”

Alfie Beestin and Craig Alcock could return for Rovers.