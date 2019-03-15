Doncaster Rovers v Barnsley: Andy Butler and Grant McCann urge supporters to stick on Red Noses for Comic Relief fundraiser

Grant McCann and Andy Butler have urged Doncaster Rovers to stick on Red Noses and turn out in force after the club announced a Comic Relief fundraiser for Friday night's clash with Barnsley.

Rovers have pledged to donate £1 for every fan counted wearing a Red Nose that attends the derby at the Keepmoat, which takes place on the same night as the main Comic Relief event.

And boss McCann was quick to encourage supporters to take part.

"It's brilliant, it's a great idea from the football club," he said.

"They're always doing stuff to bring the community together.

"I think it's just another great point from them.

"Hopefully everyone can wear Red Noses on Friday.

"I think you can get ones that squeak so the more noise the better."

The club are expecting a bumper attendance for Friday night's game with neighbours Barnsley bringing along a sizeable support.

Rovers vice captain Butler says he will be making sure his family takes part on Friday night.

"Hopefully we're going to have a big crowd all wearing Red Noses," he said.

"I think it's brilliant what the club has done, pledging £1 for every Red Nose worn.

"I'll be bringing four or five with me."

Red Noses are available from Sainsburys, Argos and Oxfam stores.