Doncaster Rovers urged to re-write club history in FA Cup

Grant McCann has urged his players to write their names in Doncaster Rovers folklore by putting the club in the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in 63 years.

Rovers last reached the fifth round in 1956 but have been presented with a golden opportunity to end their barren spell with a tie against League Two side Oldham Athletic this weekend.

And McCann says he will be making his players aware of the potential slice of history they can collect on Saturday.

“We’re trying to create our own little bit of history,” McCann told the Free Press.

“It’s 63 years since the club was in the last round.

“Hopefully in another 50 or 60 years people are asking who was in that Doncaster side that got to the fifth round and they’re taking about Marquis, Coppinger and reeling a few names off.

“We want to create a bit of history, get into the fifth round and see where we go from there.”

McCann has put great emphasis on his players chasing individual records and honours as well as the team.

And he feels history is another achievement his players can cling to.

“That’s what we’re here for,” McCann said.

“We want to try to break records and do the best we can.

“I’ve spoken before about being the highest scorers as a tram, having the leading scorer, cross, passer, blocker.

“Individual stats and achievements accumulate to very good team stats.

“All the boys have stats they try to compete for and as a result drive the team on.”

As much as he will press home the possibility of an historic achievement for the club, McCann will be most keen to urge the guarding against of complacency as Rovers meet a side from a lower division.

And he pointed to the example of Rovers’ tricky time in their first round tie with non-league Chorley as a lesson his players must heed.

“It means nothing where you are,” McCann said.

“We saw that with the original tie with Chorley.

“What league you’re in doesn’t matter. If you’re not on it, you can get turned over easily.

“It’s the FA Cup. It’s not like the league, anything can happen.

“We’ve got to guard against complacency. We’ve got to make sure we focus on us and trying to get to the next round.”