Two players failed to agree new deals at Doncaster Rovers before the deadline set by boss Grant McCann, it has been revealed.

But another player will finalise a new contract in the coming days after agreeing fresh terms.

McCann instigated advanced talks with four players last month with youngster Cody Prior the first to extend his stay.

The Rovers boss then laid down a deadline for agreements with the other three senior players.

The Free Press understands the club’s two senior goalkeepers Ian Lawlor and Marko Marosi have both been in talks with the club, along with full back Danny Andrew.

With the deadline passed, McCann says he will not reopen negotiations until the end of the season with the two players who failed to agree deals.

“Cody has signed and one will agree in the next week or so,” McCann told the Free Press.

“The other two did not agree in time so I’ve pulled it and I’ll speak to them at the end of the season.

“I just don’t want anything dragging on until the end of the season.

“I don’t want to be having this big pyramid where I’m going to the agent, he’s going to the player and all of the sudden their performances are dipping.

“So I’ve just said to them we will talk again at the end of the season. They’re happy with that.

“That was the offer and it’s not changing.

“I said that to everyone we’ve spoken to over the last few months.”

It is also understood that deals have been offered to two of the three veteran players who are out of contract in the summer.

Skipper Tommy Rowe, Andy Butler and James Coppinger are all set to see their current deals expire in the summer.

After starting the campaign with 23 players out of contract, McCann is now in a position where the futures of only a handful of players are still to secure.

And he admits he is pleased with how the process has panned out.

He said: ”I made a choice myself to Gavin and the chairman and the board that I wanted to see who has the hunger to want to stay here first and foremost but also to push towards the top end of the league.

“We started moving on them a couple of months ago, some of the younger ones who I think have got good potential or those that have got an extension option.

“Then we started to move up the ladder a little bit.

“It’s been quite straightforward really.

“The ones who have been offered have deserved it and deserve to be part of it for the next two or three years.