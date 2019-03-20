Doncaster Rovers: Update on contract negotiations at the Keepmoat

Grant McCann has passed contract talks with players onto others at the club as he focuses only on Doncaster Rovers’ push for a top six finish.

Rovers are understood to be in active discussions with three senior players over new contracts with negotiations with three others due to resume towards the end of the campaign.

But McCann will not be actively involved in talks, preferring to deal with on-pitch matters at such a pivotal stage of the season.

“We're working hard behind the scenes,” McCann said.

“I've got another meeting with Gavin Baldwin [chief executive] and the chairman [David Blunt] at the end of the month to finalise the next stage of the plan.

“Our focus now is the next nine games and I'll let the powers that be, Gavin and Mary [Lally, secretary] work behind the scenes on the contracts and take that away from me and the players so we can focus on our jobs.”

It is understood that goalkeeper Ian Lawlor – currently sidelined with a shoulder injury – is close to signing fresh terms.

Two other players failed to agree new deals by a mandated deadline set by McCann and will be forced to wait until the summer for further discussions on their futures.

Two of the club’s more senior players have been offered new contracts and are understood to be keen to sign.

A total of ten players will see their contracts expire in the summer. Three of those players – Luke McCullough, Liam Mandeville and Tyler Garratt – are currently out on loan and are unlikely to be offered new deals.