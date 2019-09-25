Doncaster Rovers U23s scouting report: Who is knocking on the first team door and who isn't?

Joe Wright

Joe Wright scored the only goal of the game on his return from injury, while Rovers included trialist teenage striker Harrison Myring.

Here’s our verdict on who stood out and who did not…

IAN LAWLOR

A moment of indecision, which almost led to an instant equaliser, and a poor clearance in the first half did little to enhance his claims for a recall.

One excellent, quick-thinking clearance set Kiwomya clear on goal. Virtually a spectator for the second period.

ELLIOT WALKER

Took very few risks at right wing back but did not look out of place and delivered some useful set pieces.

DANNY AMOS

Delivered the free-kick which led to Wright’s goal. Steady but not spectacular, carried the ball well at times.

The left back clearly has potential but needs to kick-on.

DONERVON DANIELS

Solid display from the big defender. Showed a penchant for a pinpoint cross-field pass.

JOE WRIGHT

Stood out like a sore thumb for the hour that he played – too good for this level. Capped a dominant display with a headed goal.

The decision to play 3-5-2 might just hint at a way of accommodating Wright alongside Tom Anderson and Cameron John.

SHANE BLANEY

Wore the captain’s armband and looks much more confident than he did when he first arrived at the club.

Played the ball out from the back in cultured fashion.

AJ GREAVES

The first half rather passed him by but the midfielder became more involved after the break.

He came close to scoring shortly after the re-start after some nice footwork in the box, possesses a good engine and clearly loves a tackle!

Should benefit from more games at this level.

CODY PRIOR

Worked hard off the ball but struggled to impose himself on the game. Needs to show a lot more to get near the first team picture.

HARRISON MYRING (TRIALIST)

The 18-year-old showed plenty of promise for an hour, displaying a turn of pace and a willingness to run at defenders. Worth another look.

WILL LONGBOTTOM

Deserved a goal for an enthusiastic, impressive display. Found useful pockets of space and was direct with the ball at his feet.

Must produce an end product more regularly to really catch Darren Moore’s eye.

ALEX KIWOMYA

Got involved in the play early on but drifted out of the game as it wore on and lacked conviction.