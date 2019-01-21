Doncaster Rovers U23 3 Everton U23 3: Kieran Sadlier on scoresheet in gallant draw with Premier League youngsters

Doncaster Rovers U23s became the first side to take points off Everton in the Premier League Cup this season after a gallant performance at the Keepmoat.

Goals from Kieran Sadlier, Alfie May and Myron Gibbons saw Rovers 3-1 up in the second half only for a quick-fire double to draw the Premier League youngsters level.

Everton had won all three of their previous group games without conceding a goal, making it a noteworthy result for Rovers, who pick up their first point in the competition.

Niall Mason featured for the full game at left centre half, offering an indication he is likely to deputise the suspended Andy Butler in the position for Saturday's FA Cup tie with Oldham Athletic.

Sadlier returned to action after a groin injury and played 90 minutes while May was given 45 minutes on top of the half he played in the first team against Burton Albion at the weekend.

Rovers opened the scoring ten minutes in. May chased down a ball forward, got the better of Everton defender Morgan Feeney and poked a pass into the box which Sadlier met and drilled into the roof of the net.

The lead was short-lived as Everton equalised four minutes later when Broadhead powered onto a through ball from Fraser Hornby and clipped a shot over Louis Jones.

But Rovers were back ahead on 25 minutes. Will Longbottom played a brilliant through ball for May to race onto and slam a shot past Joao Virginia in the Everton goal.

The advantage was extended six minutes into the second half. Gibbons raced clear onto a loose ball and fired in at the near post.

Everton reduced the deficit on the hour when substitute Foulds powered in a diving header at the back post after a direct free kick into the box.

And eight minutes later they were level when Fraser Hornby side-footed in first time from close range.

Jones produced a fine save to keep out Bassala Sambou 20 minutes from time.

And Jones batted away a long range strike from Broadhead as Everton continued to push for the winner.

Rovers U23: Jones; Walker, McLean, Mason, Horton; Greaves, Hasani (Prior 63), Longbottom; Gibbons (Boocock 74), May (Watters 46), Sadlier. Subs not used: Ogley, Foulkes.

Everton U23: Virginia; Evans, Astley, Feeney, Gibson, Ouzounidis (Foulds 46); Charsley (Markelo 58), Adeniran; Broadhead, Hornby, Sambou (Gordon 80). Subs not used: Hilton, Bowler.