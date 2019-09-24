Doncaster Rovers: This is the trialist who featured for the U23s in the Premier League Cup
Doncaster Rovers U23s featured a trialist in attack for their opening Premier League Cup fixture against their Portsmouth counterparts.
Former Leicester City youngster Harrison Myring was named in the starting XI as he was put through his paces in the group clash.
The 18-year-old striker was released by the Foxes at the end of the season.
He featured heavily for Leicester in the U18 Premier League last season, scoring one goal in 16 appearances and also featured in the FA Youth Cup.
Also in the Rovers line-up were senior players Ian Lawlor and Joe Wright, the latter of which is making his return to action following the knee injury which has kept him out since pre-season.
Will Longbottom and Alex Kiwomya also started the game with Donervon Daniels given game time too.
Rovers U23 side to face Portsmouth: Ian Lawlor, Elliott Walker, Donervon Daniels, Joe Wright, Shane Blaney, Danny Amos, AJ Greaves, Cody Prior, Will Longbottom, Alex Kiwomya, Trialist (Harrison Myring). Subs: Jones, McLean, McGowan, Watters, Gibbons.