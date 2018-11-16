Doncaster Rovers: Tommy Rowe WILL be involved against AFC Wimbledon

It has proved to be an on-off-and-on-again affair but Tommy Rowe will feature for Doncaster Rovers against AFC Wimbledon this weekend.

After recovering from a hamstring injury and rejoining first team training last week, it was initially expected the Rovers skipper would play some part in the two cup matches against Chorley and Notts County.

Tommy Rowe

But boss Grant McCann then had a change of heart, arranging a behind-closed-doors game with Notts County next week in order to get game time for the 29-year-old.

Now McCann has confirmed Rowe will be part of his matchday 18 for the clash with Wimbledon at the Keepmoat.

“Tommy Rowe is available,” McCann said.

“It’s a huge boost for us.

“We were going to wait until Tuesday for the reserve game we arranged for Tommy before we play Chorley.

“But I think in terms of a confidence boost for the squad, I think it’ll be great to have the captain back, for psychological reasons and things like that.

“It's good to have him back.

“We had to make sure he had his high speed running, his explosive distances, the distances he would cover in games and more in training.

“Myself, Joe [Sharp, physio] and the sports science team are quite pleased with that.

“It’ll be good to have him back fit and available.”

Will Longbottom and Danny Amos – who both performed well in Wednesday night’s Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Notts County – are both set to miss this weekend’s game.

McCann said: “Will has got a tight hip flexor.

“We don’t know how long he’ll be but he wasn’t in a good place on Friday morning. He’s quite sore.

“Danny Amos has got a bit of a bruise on his foot. He will get an x-ray on Friday and we’ll see if he is ok for Saturday.

“We’ll see if it’s a bruise or if he’s cracked a bone in his foot but we’re quite confident it’s nothing too serious with him.”