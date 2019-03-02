Grant McCann insists Doncaster Rovers received a raw deal after being denied a last gasp winner against Charlton Athletic.

Tommy Rowe flicked a John Marquis shot home in the last action of the game only for the assistant to flag for offside.

McCann - who received a yellow card after his celebrations gave way to protestations - was left fuming over a string of offside calls during a thrilling 1-1 draw with one of their rivals for promotion.

"Five major decisions have gone against us today - five one on ones," he said.

"Mallik Wilks one-v-one, John Marquis' goal, John's one-v-one, Matty Blair being two or three yards onside when he runs through and then the goal at the end.

"We're so frustrated.

"We've come up against a very good team and matched them for spells. They've been on top of us, we've been on top of them, it's almost been like a boxing match.

"That is what you're going to get with two teams at the top end of the league.

"Sometimes you want a decision to go your way and we got suckerpunched on that today.

"We're lucky that we can see it back and I understand linesmen and referees have a very difficult job.

"But Tommy is onside when he flicks the ball in the net.

"I'm not here to complain about referees and linesman but we want some consistency.

"We didn't get that. We got dealt a raw deal."

