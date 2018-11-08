Doncaster Rovers: Tommy Rowe poised for return in FA Cup clash after successful training return

Captain Tommy Rowe is on course to make his return from injury for Doncaster Rovers in Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Chorley.

Rowe resumed full training with the rest of the Rovers squad on Tuesday and Grant McCann was delighted with his condition.

And the Rovers boss hopes to reintroduce the 29-year-old this weekend.

"Tommy Rowe trained on Tuesday and looked like he had never been away,” McCann said.

"Credit to Joe Sharp [physio] and the sports science team for what they've done with him and that extra two and a half weeks he's been with them.

"He could have possibly come back to us but sheer fitness work has helped Tommy. He just needs games now.

"The U23 game on Tuesday came way too early for him or I would have tried to get him in.

"Hopefully he has a good week's training and we can look at him for the games coming next week, and I include the Chorley game in that.”