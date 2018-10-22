Doncaster Rovers to visit non-league opposition in FA Cup first round

Doncaster Rovers have been drawn away at non-league Chorley in the first round of the FA Cup.

Rovers will visit the Lancashire outfit on the weekend of November 9.

Chorley currently sit top of National League North with an unbeaten record in the league so far this season.

They beat Barrow 3-2 to book their place in the FA Cup first round after coming back from two goals down.

The Magpies are managed by Jamie Vermiglio, who succeeded former Blackburn Rovers striker Matt Jansen in the post in the summer.

Vermiglio’s association with the club goes back to 2003 and, barring a three year stint between 2006 and 2009, he has been with them ever since, first as a player and then a coach.

First round draw in full:

Haringey v AFC Wimbledon

Maidstone Utd v Macclesfield

Ebbsfleet Utd v Cheltenham Town

Hampton & Richmond Borough v Oldham Athletic

Swindon Town v York City

Mansfield v Charlton Athletic

Torquay Utd v Woking

Scunthorpe Utd v Burton Albion

Port Vale v Sunderland

Aldershot Town v Bradford City

Grimsby Town v MK Dons

Chorley v Doncaster Rovers

Alfreton Town v Fleetwood Town

Bromley v Peterborough Utd

Southport v Boreham Wood or Dagenham & Redbridge

Plymouth Argyle v Stevenage

Chesterfield v Billericay Town or Taunton Town

Lincoln City v Northampton

Barnet v Bristol Rovers

Yeovil v Stockport County

Bury v Dover Athletic

Gillingham v Hartlepool

Oxford Utd v Forest Green Rovers

Tranmere v Hemel Hempstead Town or Oxford City

Accrington Stanley v Colchester Utd

Barnsley v Notts County

Shrewsbury v Salford City

Met Police v Newport

Walsall v Coventry City

Rochdale v Gateshead

Hitchin Town or Leatherhead v Solihull Moors

Sutton Utd v Slough Town

Guiseley v Cambridge Utd

Exeter City v Blackpool

Luton Town v Wycombe

Morecambe v Warrington Town or Halifax Town

Crewe Alexandra v Carlisle

Southend Utd v Crawley Town

Chippenham Town or Maidenhead United v Portsmouth

Weston Super Mare v Harrogate Town or Wrexham