Doncaster Rovers to host Oldham Athletic in FA Cup fourth round

Doncaster Rovers will host Oldham Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
As reward for knocking out Championship side Preston North End on Sunday, Rovers will face League Two opposition in familiar foes Oldham.
It will be the sixth time in the last 12 seasons that the two sides have met in the FA Cup. Oldham triumphed in three of those previous five fixtures with the two sides going to a replay in 2007.
Rovers produced a brilliant performance to deservedly triumph 3-1 at Deepdale at the weekend to secure their place in the fourth round.
Fourth round draw in full
Swansea v Gillingham
Wimbledon v West Ham
Shrewsbury or Stoke v Wolves
Millwall v Everton
Brighton v West Brom
Bristol City v Bolton
Accrington v Derby or Southampton
Doncaster v Oldham
Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday or Luton
Newcastle or Blackburn v Watford
Middlesbrough v Newport
Manchester City v Burnley
Barnet v Brentford
Portsmouth v QPR
Arsenal v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v Tottenham