Doncaster Rovers to host Oldham Athletic in FA Cup fourth round

Doncaster Rovers will host Oldham Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

As reward for knocking out Championship side Preston North End on Sunday, Rovers will face League Two opposition in familiar foes Oldham.

It will be the sixth time in the last 12 seasons that the two sides have met in the FA Cup. Oldham triumphed in three of those previous five fixtures with the two sides going to a replay in 2007.

Rovers produced a brilliant performance to deservedly triumph 3-1 at Deepdale at the weekend to secure their place in the fourth round.

Fourth round draw in full

Swansea v Gillingham

Wimbledon v West Ham

Shrewsbury or Stoke v Wolves

Millwall v Everton

Brighton v West Brom

Bristol City v Bolton

Accrington v Derby or Southampton

Doncaster v Oldham

Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday or Luton

Newcastle or Blackburn v Watford

Middlesbrough v Newport

Manchester City v Burnley

Barnet v Brentford

Portsmouth v QPR

Arsenal v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Tottenham