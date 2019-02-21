Doncaster Rovers: Time to get back to work

It was a distraction worth having but Grant McCann is pleased focus is now back fully on Doncaster Rovers’ promotion push.

Rovers came away with plenty of credit as their superb FA Cup run was brought to an end by Premier League side Crystal Palace in front of a packed-out Keepmoat on Sunday.

And McCann is urging his side to get back to what they were doing before the memorable tie – strengthening their push for a top six finish, starting with Saturday’s derby at neighbours Scunthorpe United.

“In a way it's nice we can just focus on the number one goal which is promotion, trying to stay in that top six and get up there and challenge,” McCann told the Free Press.

“I think over the last seven games we've picked up 14 points which is a good return, two points per game.

“We've got five more to go in this cycle - four tough away games and one at home against Charlton - and after that we want to make sure we put ourselves in a good place for the last ten games.

“First up, it’s a good game for us to fall back on after that Palace game.

“It's a local derby against a Scunthorpe side that have vastly improved since the last time we played them.”

McCann told his players to drink in the atmosphere and scenes at the Keepmoat on Sunday and chase the opportunity for such crowds on a regular basis by reaching the Championship.

He said: “It was an unbelievable atmosphere.

“That is our aim – to be playing in front of that every week at a higher level.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, we really have.

“We’ve got 15 massive games left and we’ve got to win eight, nine, ten of them to have a real chance.

”That is the next focus.”