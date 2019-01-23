Doncaster Rovers: Ticket information for FA Cup clash with Oldham Athletic

Doncaster Rovers say they are expecting a large crowd when they host Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup this weekend.

Rovers are bidding to reach the fifth round – the furthest they have ever gone in the competition – for the first time since 1956.

Saturday’s game was made all ticket earlier this week after Oldham sold out their allocation of 3,798 tickets.

Tickets, available at reduced prices, should be purchased in advance from the Club Doncaster Box Office.

They are priced £10 for adults, £5 concessions and £1 for anyone 17 and under.

There will be no cash turnstiles on the day, although fans can buy tickets from the Box Office right up until kick-off.

Supporters are advised to arrive in good time to minimise queuing.