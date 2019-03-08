Doncaster Rovers: There’s no panic!

Danny Andrew insists there has been no bouts of nerves among the Doncaster Rovers squad at the potential achievements awaiting them over the next couple of months.

As they head to bottom side AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, Rovers sit in the final play-off spot in League One, still holding a game in hand.

It is a position that would have been much stronger but for a run of two draws and a defeat in their last three matches.

But Andrew rubbished suggestions that nerves had set in among the players.

“There is no need to panic,” he said.

“You can start panicking when you get down to the last 12 games.

“You sense that bit of success and you can start to panic. But that is not the case with us.

“We’re capable of anything this season and we’ve got 12 games left to show it.”

What has characterised recent performances for Rovers is a good half of football and a poor one, which has ultimately proved costly – seeing them lose a lead at Scunthorpe United and be left with a mountain to climb at Shrewsbury Town.

That Rovers managed to deliver excellent 45 minute performances in those games only adds to the frustration, according to Andrew.

He said: “It’s hard to watch that back when you know what you have in the locker.

“You know how good you can be and when you don’t hit those levels it can be really frustrating.”

While Rovers assess their own performances, Andrew says the showing of the opposition must also be taken into account when reflecting on matches.

"It's difficult to say because if you knew the answers you wouldn’t do it,” he said when asked for the reasons behind poor patches in games.

“But I think little things like you have to remember that the opposition are there to stop us.

“Sometimes they do a good job at that.

“You can think we’ve not been as crisp with our passing but the opposition have pressed us well.

“There have been certain factors that have affected us.

“But then you look at the first half at Scunthorpe and we were untouchable.

“It’s strange.”