Doncaster Rovers: "There are opportunities for him to play at first team level at the age that he is" - Darren Moore on Lirak Hasani's new deal

Lirak Hasani. Picture: Heather King

Rovers have taken up the option of a second year on the 17-year-old's first senior professional deal - before that contract has even kicked in.

The Cantley-born midfielder had already agreed a contract which would have come into force next summer, handing him a one-year deal with the option of a second.

But, recognising his potential, Rovers have tied him down until the summer of 2022.

And boss Darren Moore says Hasani can force himself into his plans for the first team in the very near future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Lirak is a young, up and coming midfielder, who we're delighted to have at the club," Moore said.

"This is a club where if they are good enough the chance will be there to take.

"Lirak is no different. He's come on, his improvement has been wonderful.

"His idea in his head now should be continuing the way he is going.

"If he does that, keeps improving, there are opportunities for him to play at first team level at the age that he is.

"The message is clear that there is a pathway if you're good enough, age is no reference where you're at.

"That is the opportunity for all the kids here and Lirak is no different.

"We're pleased to see him sign his second year.

"His idea should be now to be in and around the first ream."