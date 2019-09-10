Doncaster Rovers: The value of Victor Anichebe's presence and influence at Cantley Park

Victor Anichebe

Former Everton striker Anichebe - who worked with Moore at West Bromwich Albion - has spent the last few weeks training with the Rovers squad at Cantley Park after being without a club for 18 months.

The 31-year-old is understood to be mulling over the offer of a contract from Rovers - though Moore continues to remain tight-lipped over the striker's future.

Regardless of whether Anichebe does remain at the club, Moore says his presence has been a considerable positive.

"It's been wonderful to have him around Kazaiah Sterling, Niall Ennis, Will Longbottom, Alex Kiwomya, Max Watters, Alfie May- all of them because of his experience of where he's been at," Moore said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"And the players knowing who he is and everything else, someone they can relate to.

"It's been great to have someone of his ilk and calibre in the building, training on a day to day basis."

Anichebe was at the Keepmoat on Saturday to witness Rovers' come-from-behind victory over rivals Rotherham United.

Moore believes his presence shows that the club has made an impression on the former Nigeria international.

"He came to watch the game on Saturday and he was giving the boys some feedback and how he enjoyed it," Moore said.

"It's always nice to have that. He just came down to support the boys.

"It shows that as training with the boys for the last couple of weeks, he's not just gone home at the weekend and sat at home. He's actually wanted to come and watch the game.

"He thought it was a good game, the atmosphere was good, there was a good fightback.

"So when he comes in on Monday morning, he's actually able to comment on the game from his viewpoint because he was there. That was great."

Moore suggested that, after being impressed by the striker's efforts in training, the key to determining Anichebe's potential future with Rovers now comes down to the striker himself.

"It's a two-way thing - us having a look at him but him looking at us," Moore said.

"More so from Victor's side, he needs to look at it because of where his career has been for so long.

"We don't doubt his ability. He's got more than enough for this division.

"He's got to feel it as well.

"At the moment he's enjoying it.

"He probably feels in a better place than when he first arrived at the club a couple of weeks ago.

"Victor will probably think he needs a bit more mileage in his legs in terms of where he's at right now.

"The environment we've presented him has been quite good.