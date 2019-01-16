Doncaster Rovers: The trend Grant McCann is looking to end

Grant McCann says there is a collective determination at Doncaster Rovers to stop conceding late goals.

Doing so cost Rovers three points at Wycombe Wanderers last weekend, losing after leading 2-0 with just 11 minutes to go.

But McCann is not only concerned with the goals that cost his side points – he wants to eradicate conceding late completely.

“We’ve conceded late against Oxford when we were 2-1 up, we’ve conceded late against Gillingham when we're 3-0 up and against Preston, although we recovered and finished really well,” McCann said.

“We know we have to get better at that.

“I think we had opportunities to be 3-0 up at Wycombe and we never took them.

“We know 2-0 is a scoreline where if the opposition do get a goal back then they get their tails up.

“We need to make sure we keep that ruthless edge and if we get a chance take it.”

McCann was particularly frustrated after the defeat at Adams Park last weekend, labelling his players ‘arrogant’ for dropping their effort when 2-0 up and allowing Wycombe back into the game.

But he has been pleased with their reaction since and said he did not need to lecture the squad on where things went wrong.

“We got to the bottom of a few things on Monday morning and made sure we showed the boys where we thought we could improve,” he said.

“It wasn’t like me standing up and telling them this wasn't good enough or that, like a headmaster at a school. They know themselves.

“It was nice to get their buy-in. They'd been thinking about it at the weekend.

“Some of the positives were good as well. The way we started the second half, the first 15 or 20 minutes we were outstanding.

“In recent weeks we've got ourselves into good positions to score again you have to do what you did to score the others.

“You can't start playing your own game and I felt we did that.

“We weren't turning behind them or putting balls down the sides, we wanted two or three touches which was frustrated.

“As much as you try telling them, they keep doing it. We've got to get to the bottom of it.

“There's a fine balance scoring again and winning a game.

“It's getting that right and I think we've been good at it this season but we're still working.”