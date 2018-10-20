Doncaster Rovers: ‘That was two points dropped’ says Grant McCann after Gillingham draw

Doncaster Rovers may have twice fought back from behind to draw against Gillingham but boss Grant McCann would only label the afternoon’s efforts as ‘two points dropped.’

Though pleased with the battling spirit and fortitude of his side, McCann believed Rovers should have taken all three points from what he termed ‘a one-sided game.’

Grant McCann

"It's two points dropped," he said. "Any points lost here are dropped.

"My last message to the boys before they went out for the second half was if you can't win, don't get beat.

"We got back to 2-2 and then for five or ten minutes we stopped doing the stuff that got us back to 2-2.

"Credit to Paul Taylor, he redeems a mistake from one of his team mates, and that is the belief and character we've got in the changing room.

"Credit to the boys, the belief and the character they showed in the second half to get us back level.”

Rovers dominated proceedings for much of the game but found themselves two goals down inside 24 minutes as Barry Fuller and Tom Eaves netted with Gillingham’s first two efforts on target.

John Marquis and Mallik Wilks both scored to draw Rovers level in the second half and they looked the side more likely to secure the win.

But Max Ehmer volleyed Gillingham back in front two minutes from time, only for substitute Paul Taylor to rifle in via a deflection in stoppage time to secure Rovers a point.

McCann said: “"I think it was one of the most one-sided games you're ever likely to see.

"We had 39 shots on goal and 15 on target. We were on the front foot, especially in the second half.

"First half we moved the ball too slow, we let them get their shape back, we struggled with how many touches we were taking on the ball.

"But second half, credit to them, we came back into the game and should have won."

