Doncaster Rovers: 'Thankfully he let me have it.' - Niall Mason on discussions with James Coppinger over penalty duty

Niall Mason revealed he had to persuade James Coppinger to let him take his penalty in Doncaster Rovers' win over Northampton Town.

The full back grabbed his first career goal with a successful penalty at Bristol Rovers last weekend.

But when Rovers were awarded another on Boxing Day against Northampton, James Coppinger picked up the ball.

After a short discussion between the two, veteran skipper Coppinger handed over duty to Mason who duly drilled into the corner to double Rovers' lead on their way to a 3-0 triumph.

"I had to persuade him a little bit," Mason said after the game.

"I don't like it when players argue on the pitch over a penalty. I think it puts people off.

"Thankfully he was happy to let me have it."

Mason was a surprise choice of penalty taker in the win at Bristol Rovers but said he had made his desire to take one known a few weeks prior.

"It was funny, the gaffer said before the Bristol game that he had a feeling we'd get a penalty," the 20-year-old said.

"He wanted us to sort it out. He said he didn't want any arguing on the pitch.

"Normally it's Tommy Rowe and John Marquis so I spoke to them and they were happy to let me have it.

"It's something I used to do when I was younger, in the youth team. I always used to take penalties.

"I've never really missed, even when I was younger in a game.

"I started practicing them again this season and I was fortunate enough a few weeks ago that I asked John if I could take one and he said I could have the next one.

"We were missing a few last year and I wanted to step up and take responsibility for it."

Mason revealed he wanted to bring goalscoring into his game this season and hopes to continue his run from the spot for the rest of the campaign.

He said: "It's hard at full back to get goals but hopefully if I can carry on taking penalties I can add more goals to my game.

"It was an area where I was looking to add but I was struggling to find a way to do it.

"It's not about me obviously but I want to get goals to help the team."