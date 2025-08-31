Doncaster Rovers talking points: Derby spoils, Maxwell praise and more Bailey heroics

Doncaster Rovers beat Rotherham United 1-0 thanks to Owen Bailey's first half header. Here are the talking points to emerge from the match:

Derby spoils

Rovers fans had waited a long time to dish up a slice of revenge to their South Yorkshire neighbours.

Whilst he didn't admit so in the build-up to the contest, manager Grant McCann says the last two meetings with the Millers - both heavy losses - were in the back of his mind.

“I said to the boys before the game, I know that the fans have been hurting with the last two results against these, 5-0 and 6-0,” the manager said. "And that was for the fans today. That result today is for them and hopefully they can enjoy that."

Maxwell nearing his best

James Maxwell provided a moment of magic with a perfect, left-footed delivery that Owen Bailey connected with for the opener. That was just one of many contributions by the Scottish full-back as he looks to get a clear run of games following a stop-start 2024-25 season.

"It was an excellent ball and reminded me a bit of the one he put in against Wrexham the other year," McCann told the Free Press.

"It was almost a carbon copy of that goal. Maxi has been excellent the last two games. We had to be careful because he played 90 minutes on Tuesday (at Accrington) but I think he's getting back to where he can be."

James Maxwell chipped in with an assist. | Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Clean sheet again

This wasn't only a sixth win in eight games in all competitions this term, but Rovers also posted an impressive fifth clean sheet of the campaign.

Thimothee Lo-Tutala was only troubled a couple of times yesterday with his best save coming in the second half to keep out a fierce Ar'jany Martha volley. The central defensive partnership of Matty Pearson and Connor O'Riordan were excellent - between them they contributed a monster 27 clearances and won 17 headers.

"The team's good and are enjoying trying to keep the ball out of the back of the net," McCann said."Rotherham started with two big boys up front and (Jordan) Hugill and (Marvin) Kaleta when they came on offered different type of problems. But I thought we defended everything that was thrown our way."

More headlines for the skipper

Skipper Owen Bailey is in red-hot scoring form. | Craig Hawkhead / AHPIX LTD

Once again Bailey was Rovers' match-winner as he notched his fifth goal of what's fast becoming a prolific campaign.

The captain has already matched his tally for last term and we're not even into September! "We just need to lock him up now before the window shuts!" joked his manager.

"He's in top form and probably could have had another one in the first half where their goalkeeper tipped it over the bar. I'm really pleased to see him in the form he's in because he believes he can score from every cross or set-play."