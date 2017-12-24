Doncaster Rovers: 'Surprise' penalty taker Mason praised by Ferguson

Most people were surprised when Niall Mason took a penalty for Doncaster Rovers on Saturday - his boss included.

Mason smashed home a superb spot kick to secure a 1-0 win for Rovers at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

And manager Darren Ferguson revealed afterwards he had left the business of deciding upon a penalty taker to his players.

"I was surprised as anyone when it was Niall Mason," Ferguson said.

"In the team talk I said work out who is going to take penalties now because I had a feeling we'd get one.

"Bristol had conceded quite a lot of penalties so it turns out we were a bit lucky there.

"Niall stepped up and did the right thing, just smashing it down the middle.

"It was a really good, well-taken penalty.

"I let the lads get on with it.

"John Marquis and Tommy Rowe have taken them and missed. Ben Whiteman probably would have taken it but he wasn't on the pitch at the time.

"Alfie Beestin didn't fancy one in the Checkatrade so I didn't want him in that situation.

"Niall ended up taking it and got his first senior goal.

"It shows a lot of character and he's got a lovely temperament the boy.

"He's done very well since he's come into the club."