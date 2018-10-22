Doncaster Rovers: Sunderland boss Jack Ross impressed ahead of Keepmoat visit

Sunderland boss Jack Ross says he has been ‘really impressed’ with Doncaster Rovers as he prepares to bring his side to the Keepmoat on Tuesday night.

Ross' Black Cats arrive in town just a point ahead of Rovers in the early League One standings as the Scottish coach looks to arrest the horrendous slide the North East giants have undergone in recent years.

And he is expecting a tough test from Rovers

“They’re a team that’s obviously had a good season to date, consistently good,” Ross said. “Obviously they’ve remained in the top five or six positions over the course of the season.

“John [Potter, first team coach] and James [Fowler, assistant manager] watched them earlier on in the season and were really impressed and everything I’ve seen of them, I think they play in a really positive manner in terms of how they pass the ball.

“Maybe that’s good for us tomorrow because we’ve came against different styles this season.

“But, everything I’ve seen of Grant and his team, has been a team that tries to go and play football.

“I think the stadium and the environment will be one that we will enjoy as well.

“I expect a difficult game against a team that to be where they are after 13 games, they can only be a good side.”

Top scorer Josh Maja – who has netted nine goals so far this season for Sunderland – is expected to feature despite suffering from a niggling ankle injury which Ross admits has hampered the 19-year-old’s form at times.

Maja sat out training on Monday in a bid to be fit for the trip to the Keepmoat.

Former Rovers loanee Lynden Gooch may feature.