Doncaster Rovers: Sunderland and Accrington games rescheduled

Doncaster Rovers’ eagerly-awaited trip to Sunderland next month will be shown on Sky Sports.

The Good Friday (April 19) clash at the Stadium of Light will now kick off at the later time of 5.15pm.

Sky are showing eight EFL games over the Easter weekend.

Rovers’ home game with Accrington Stanley, originally scheduled for Easter Monday, will now take place the following day on Tuesday, April 23 (7.45pm).

This is due to Stanley’s home game with Luton Town being moved from Friday to Saturday for TV coverage.