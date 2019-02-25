Doncaster Rovers suffer injury blow ahead of Shrewsbury Town clash

Grant McCann will make one injury-enforced change to his Doncaster Rovers team at Shrewsbury Town tomorrow.

The Northern Irishman has also hinted at freshening things up following a below-par second half display in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at neighbours Scunthorpe United.

James Coppinger, Mallik Wilks and Ali Crawford were all subbed at Glanford Park.

Aaron Lewis, Andy Butler, Tommy Rowe, Tyler Smith, Kieran Sadlier and Alfie May could all come into contention to start at the New Meadow.

“We’ll be missing one who started the game on Saturday,” said McCann.

“It’s a bit of blow for us really.

“We had a look at the group this morning to see who was the freshest and who is ready to go and we’ll pick our team based around that.

“When you play Saturday Tuesday Saturday it’s sometimes the right time just to make one or two alterations to it just to freshen it up anyway.

“That’s something maybe we’ll be looking to do. There might be one or two areas where we might just need to freshen it.”

Rovers travel to Shropshire in excellent form having lost just three times in their last 20 games.

McCann described their poor second half display at Glanford Park - during which Kyle Wootton cancelled out Wilks’ first half strike – as out of character.

“In the first half we were good,” he said. “In the second half we just went away from the things that have got us success – pressing, winning second balls, playing forward with good quality and breaking on teams in transition.

“We were slashing our clearances and hooking balls into nowhere; basic stuff that I haven’t seen much of this season.

“I think that game against Crystal Palace [in the FA Cup] last week took a lot out of the boys, maybe not physically but mentally.

“We’ve got them back to a good place.”

Relegation-threatened Shrewsbury had not won in seven games prior to their 2-1 victory at play-off chasing Peterborough United at the weekend.

“They’ve got a very good squad and on their day they can beat anyone in this league,” said McCann.

"They've got a lot of threats. Their centre forward Tyrese Campbell is a very good player - someone we've had a look at and kept an eye on."